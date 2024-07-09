Grose joins Grote Industries as Vice President of Grote Networks 

MADISON, Ind. — Grote Industries has announced the addition of Andrew Grose as Vice President of Grote Networks.

“Andrew is a seasoned executive with a diverse background in engineering, business strategy, and operations,” said CEO of Grote Industries, Dominic Grote. “This positions him well to use his blend of technical expertise and business acumen to drive our organizational growth and innovation. We are continuing to invest in the future of our Grote Networks business, and Andrew is the right leader to guide the business to fulfilling our vision of a safer, smarter world.”

With a background in engineering and strategy, Grose will lead the newly formed Grote Networks Business Division.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Grote,” Grose said. “Early discussions with Dominic showed that Grote’s approach to the smart trailer space and providing valuable customer-centric solutions with 4SEE was being executed in a unique and compelling way. Combining the mountain of opportunity that is 4SEE and the family-owned company culture that echoes trust and reliability through Grote’s products, I am proud and honored to be tasked with accelerating their new vision to a reality.”

In his new role, Grose will lead Grote Networks, comprised of, in part, the 4SEE smart trailer solution and Guardian businesses. Launched in 2016, Guardian started as a system to meet customer needs for light-out detection. As it evolved, Grote recognized the customers’ need for a solution that consolidates data from all the systems on the trailer, regardless of the sensor packages installed. 4SEE, which has won multiple innovation awards, was announced in 2022 as this solution, with a proprietary nose box, which provides unique functionality to allow digital and video data to communicate through the standard J560 connection to the cab and a unique digital harness system.

With over 14 years of experience at Whirlpool Corporation, Grose has held various leadership positions, most recently as COO and General Manager of Yummly, a software company and Whirlpool subsidiary. During his tenure at Whirlpool, he spearheaded initiatives in product development, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, sales strategy, and operations. Before joining Whirlpool, Grose spent five years at Nissan Automotive in various engineering roles for passenger vehicles. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s degree in business administration from Wayne State University.