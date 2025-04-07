Nextran Truck Centers expands footprint with Mack dealers acquisitions

GREENSBORO, NC — Nextran Truck Centers expanded its Mack offerings by recently acquiring Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack and H&L Mack, adding five new locations in the Midwest to its service area. The acquisition increases the number of U.S. dealership locations from 26 to 31 and expands its reach into Illinois and Iowa.

Nextran’s Midwest footprint now includes locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; along with Quincy and Decatur, Illinois; Mediapolis, Iowa; and Hannibal, Missouri.

“Congratulations to Nextran for their recent acquisition, and we also thank John Sharkey, the owner of the Quincy, Decatur and H&L Mack, for the sales, service and support that they offered throughout the years,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Nextran is a dealer dedicated to not only Mack customers, but to the Mack brand itself, as evidenced by their continued investments. The acquisition enables them to broaden their customer base, while also enhancing their commitment to offering service and support to Mack customers.”

Founded in 1993 by Jon W. Pritchett, president and CEO, Nextran has full-service dealerships in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Illinois and Iowa. Nextran’s locations are all strategically positioned along key transportation routes throughout the U.S.

This acquisition will drive the total number of annual trucks sold to 5,500 new and used commercial trucks, while at the same time expanding Nextran’s rental and lease fleet to nearly 1,000 units in operation.

Nationwide, this growth is supported by Nextran’s robust network of more than 530 service bays and 1,400 employees. This acquisition also marks a significant step in Nextran’s growth strategy, with 12 new locations added in less than four years.

“With the acquisition of Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack, and H&L Mack, we are not only expanding our geographic footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to growth, service and support for our customers across the U.S.,” said Jon W. Pritchett, president and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers. “Their strong family-oriented culture and dedication to superior service align perfectly with Nextran’s values. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Nextran family and look forward to a bright future together.”

Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack and H&L Mack were founded more than 40 years ago and have built a strong reputation among Midwestern customers.

Mack currently has 418 dealer locations and 5,268 service bays.