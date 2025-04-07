Pennsylvania plans trucker appreciation events

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) are partnering to show truckers their appreciation.

“Throughout April at participating PA Turnpike service plazas, truck drivers can enjoy free beverages, special coupons, snacks, bottled water and receive updates on Open Road Tolling conversion,” PA Turnpike said. “They can also enter a raffle for the chance to win a Yeti Travel Water Bottle. All visitors are welcome to stop by for information on the organizations’ efforts to make roadways safer and more efficient for drivers.”

PMTA’s “No Zone truck,” which educates the public on tractor trailer blind spots, will be at all three locations. Fleetworthy/Bestpass will share commercial toll management platform information at the King of Prussia event.

Event Information

Events take place from 7-11 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

April 11: Highspire, MP 249.7 East, 300 Industrial Lane, Middletown, Pa. 17057

April 14: King of Prussia, MP 328.4 West, 381 West DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406

April 28: South Somerset, MP 112.3 East, 327 Industrial Park Road, Somerset, Pa. 15501

The PA Turnpike Commission has been working with PMTA to help address one of the industry’s top issues – a lack of truck parking. In recent years, the PA Turnpike increased tractor-trailer parking spaces at Sideling Hill, Lawn and Highspire service plazas. Up-to-the-minute lot availability – full, low or open – is advertised daily between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on existing digital message boards near nine service plazas.

The PA Turnpike also teamed up with Drivewyze’s Smart Roadway program and INRIX to provide commercial truck drivers with real-time traffic alerts for slowdowns, congestion and incidents.