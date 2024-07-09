Drivers roll in to the Iowa 80 to celebrate 45th anniversary Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — Drivers are already rolling in to the Iowa 80 truck stop for the 2024 Walcott Truckers Jamboree. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the annual Jamboree — as well as the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Iowa 80.

The three-day event kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the truck stop, located at exit 284 of Interstate 80, and will wrap up Saturday afternoon, July 13, with an awards ceremony.

“This is a place where we celebrate all things trucking — from the dedicated drivers who make our economy hum, to the pork chop dinners that reflect our love and dedication to the state of Iowa, to the beautiful antique trucks that thrill and delight,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group and daughter of Iowa 80 founder Bill Moon.

Ever since Iowa 80 founder Bill Moon hosted the first Truckers Jamboree back in 1979, professional drivers and their families have flocked to “the world’s largest truck stop” to take part in the festivities. During the Jamboree, drivers and other attendees are treated to an antique truck display, live music, a pork chop cookout, a Super Truck Beauty Contest, over 175 exhibits and more.

This year’s musical guests include Royale Lynn, Matt Stell, Shane Profitt, BlackHawk and the Dani Lynn Howe Band.

Other popular features include the Trucker Olympics, open to anyone with a valid CDL, and the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. Of course, the Super Truck Beauty Contest is always jam-packed with gorgeous rigs! At the close of the Jamboree, nearly 100 trophies will be awarded in 33 different categories.

On Friday, attendees are invited to the Iowa 80’s 60th anniversary party in the Super Truck Showroom. Stop in for a piece of cake, a cool beverage and a break from the heat!

Admission and parking for the event, including all of the concerts, is free, and the public is encouraged to come out and take part in the fun. Shuttles will be provided between the parking area and the event grounds. For more information, including a full schedule of events, click here.