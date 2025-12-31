Duffy announces $118M in grants to strengthen CDL safety standards and provide pathways for veterans to enter trucking workforce

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is announcing more than $118 million in grant awards to strengthen the safety of America’s roadways, enhance commercial vehicle enforcement and provide high-quality training for military veterans entering the trucking industry.

“We’re backing aggressive enforcement and empowering states to keep unqualified, unvetted drivers off the road, investing in state-of-the-art technology to make our roads safer, and taking care of veterans interested in a career in trucking,” Duffy said.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Grants

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) grants direct critical resources to state and local partners to reduce crashes through data-driven enforcement. The investments also bolster the integrity of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) system to ensure only qualified drivers are getting behind the wheel.

“These grants are about giving our partners the tools they need to be effective,” said Derek D. Barrs, FMCSA administrator. “Whether it’s deploying smart technology to identify unsafe vehicles or auditing CDL programs to prevent fraud, every dollar is focused on raising the bar for safety and ensuring only qualified drivers and compliant vehicles are on our roads.”

Key Grant Info

Funding is being awarded through FMCSA’s three key competitive grant programs:

$71.6 million in High Priority (HP) grants – HP-Commercial Motor Vehicle (HP-CMV) and HP-Innovative Technology Deployment (HP-ITD) grants support state and local enforcement efforts to reduce CMV-related crashes, safety data improvement projects, public awareness campaigns and high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting unsafe driving on high-risk CMV crash corridors, initiatives to improve the safe and secure movement of hazardous material, and the deployment of new technology to ensure CMV compliance with safety regulations.

$43.8 million in Commercial Driver's License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants – These grants help states comply with federal regulations and ensure the CDL issuance process is secure, accurate, and resistant to fraud. CDLPI grants also ensure that only qualified drivers are eligible to receive and retain a CDL. At both the national and state levels, agencies responsible for any component of the CDL program can use funding to strengthen compliance oversight, provide training to prevent the masking of driving violations, and implement solutions that improve the timeliness of conviction processing between courts and state systems.

$3.4 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grants – This program is dedicated to supporting current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard and reservists, and their families by providing them with high-quality, safety-focused commercial driver training.