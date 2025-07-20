Florida trucker killed in single-vehicle crash in Louisiana

PORT ALLEN, La.— One man is dead after his 2005 Freightliner overturned in the median on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

A press release from the Louisana State Police stated that shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 150 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities say the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Jose Vasquez of Citrus Springs, Florida.

Police report that the the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Vasquez, was traveling east on I-10.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner exited the roadway to the left, entered the median, struck the cable barrier, and overturned,” the release stated.

Vasquez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Due to the severity of the damage, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.