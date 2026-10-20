Idaho police looking into big rig crash

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — Police are looking into a crash involving a big rig that blocked the roadway for several hours in the overnight hours Sunday night in Idaho.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated it is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 2:04 a.m. on October 19 on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 95, just north of Blackfoot in Bingham County.

Authorities say a 28-year-old male from Rupert, Idaho, was driving a red 2002 semi-truck southbound on Interstate 15 when an unidentified vehicle drifted into his lane and struck the semi-truck. Following the collision, the semi-truck traveled through the southbound guardrail, crossed the median, and struck the cement barrier and guardrail for the northbound lanes.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but was not transported.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours and the southbound lanes were blocked for approximately six hours while emergency personnel responded to the crash and cleared the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.