Snow happens: A trucker’s state-by-state guide to tire chain laws for 2026-27

Some truck drivers are still battling summerlike heat, while others are already preparing for snow-covered highways and icy mountain passes. As winter weather begins making its presence felt across portions of the United States, it’s time for professional drivers to brush up on the tire chain laws in the states where they travel.

Requirements vary widely. Some states require commercial vehicles to carry chains during specific months, regardless of road conditions. Others mandate their use only when winter weather makes travel hazardous or when chain restrictions are posted.

Knowing when to chain up is only part of the equation: Depending on the state, regulations may specify how many chains are required, where they must be installed and whether alternative traction devices are permitted.

The following state-by-state guide provides a quick reference to tire chain regulations for the 2026-27 winter season.

Important: Chain requirements and highway restrictions can change with little notice. Drivers should check current road conditions, posted restrictions and the applicable state Department of Transportation’s guidance before traveling through areas affected by winter weather.

Alabama

Alabama allows drivers to use tire chains when snow, rain or other hazardous road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Alaska

Alaska permits tire chains when snow, ice or other hazardous conditions make them necessary for safe travel. However, chains are prohibited on paved roads during the following periods:

North of 60° North Latitude: May 1 through Sept. 15.

May 1 through Sept. 15. South of 60° North Latitude: April 15 through Sept. 30.

April 15 through Sept. 30. Sterling Highway: May 1 through Sept. 15, regardless of latitude.

The state may extend the periods when chains are permitted because of unusual weather conditions. Drivers may also apply for a special traction permit from the Alaska Department of Administration to use chains during otherwise prohibited periods.

Arizona

Arizona permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Arkansas

Arkansas permits tire chains when needed for safe travel, including during snowy or icy road conditions.

California

California does not have a fixed season during which commercial vehicles are required to carry tire chains. However, when chain controls are posted, heavy-duty vehicles weighing more than 6,500 pounds must install chains before proceeding, even when equipped with snow tires.

California uses three levels of chain restrictions, designated R-1, R-2 and R-3. Commercial trucks must comply with posted requirements, even when certain passenger vehicles are exempt.

For a typical tandem-drive-axle tractor pulling a semitrailer, Caltrans’ chain-placement diagram identifies chains for the drive tires and at least one axle of a trailer equipped with brakes. The number and placement of chains depend on the vehicle configuration. Conventional link-type chains, cable chains and certain alternative traction devices are permitted. However, cable chains may be restricted for heavy trucks during severe conditions, particularly on Interstate 80 over Donner Pass.

Drivers should consult the Caltrans truck chain requirements and accompanying placement diagrams before traveling.

Colorado

Colorado requires commercial motor vehicles with a combined weight of more than 16,000 pounds to carry tire chains or approved alternative traction devices from September 1 through May 31 when traveling on designated mountain highways. The state’s expanded chain-carrying law covers approximately 1,400 miles of highways, including portions of Interstate 70 and U.S. highways 40, 50, 160 and 285, along with designated state highways.

The seasonal requirement to carry chains applies regardless of road conditions. Drivers must install chains when chain restrictions are activated by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) or Colorado State Patrol. Requirements for chain placement depend on vehicle configuration. Approved traction devices include conventional metal chains and certain alternative systems that meet state specifications. Failure to comply can result in fines, with additional penalties when a violation obstructs traffic.

Drivers should consult CDOT’s commercial-vehicle chain guidance for designated routes, approved traction devices and installation requirements.

Connecticut

Connecticut permits tires equipped with metal traction devices from Nov. 15 through April 30. Special permits may be available for commercial vehicles operating outside these dates.

Delaware

Delaware permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. Studded tires are permitted from Oct. 15 through April 15.

Georgia

Georgia may close or restrict access to highways during declared winter weather emergencies. When chain requirements are posted, commercial trucks with four or more drive wheels must install chains on the outermost drive tires before proceeding. Drivers who fail to comply and cause a crash or block traffic may face fines of up to $1,000.

Idaho

The Idaho Transportation Department may require commercial vehicles to use tire chains on Lookout Pass and Fourth of July Pass on Interstate 90 and Lolo Pass on U.S. Highway 12 when conditions become unsafe.

When chain requirements are in effect, commercial vehicles must install chains on at least one tire on each side of one drive axle, regardless of the number of drive axles. Chains must also be installed on one tire on each side of an axle at or near the rear of each towed vehicle.

Alternative traction devices providing performance equal to or greater than conventional chains are permitted.

Illinois

Illinois permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Indiana

Indiana permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Iowa

Iowa permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Kansas

Kansas permits tire chains when needed for safe travel on snowy or icy roads. Drivers are not required to carry or use chains under the state’s general tire-equipment law.

Kentucky

Kentucky prohibits vehicles with chained wheels from traveling on highways that are not covered with ice unless the wheels rest on ice shoes at least 6 inches wide. On rubber-tired vehicles, cross chains must be no more than three-fourths of an inch thick and spaced no more than 10 inches apart around the tire.

Louisiana

Louisiana permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. Chains must be appropriately sized for the vehicle.

Maine

Maine permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. Studded tires are prohibited from May 1 through Oct. 1, although the state may extend the permitted period or issue special permits.

Maryland

Maryland permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. During declared snow emergencies, vehicles traveling on designated snow emergency routes must have chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a drive axle.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts permits tire chains when needed for safe travel on snowy or icy roads. Metal-studded tires are prohibited from May 1 through Oct. 31, although the state may authorize their use outside the permitted season when weather conditions warrant.

Michigan

Michigan permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Minnesota

Minnesota permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Mississippi

Mississippi permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Missouri

Missouri permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. Studded tires are prohibited from April 1 through Oct. 31. They may be used beginning Nov. 1.

Montana

Montana requires vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more that are towing a trailer to carry tire chains or approved traction devices from Oct. 1 through April 30 when traveling on designated mountain passes and other highways where chains may be required.

The Montana Department of Transportation may require chains at any time of year when hazardous road conditions warrant their use. When chain restrictions are posted, vehicles towing trailers must install chains on the drive wheels of one axle. Approved alternatives, including AutoSock devices, may be permitted.

Drivers who violate posted chain requirements face fines of $250, or $750 if the violation causes a highway closure.

Nebraska

Nebraska permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Nevada

Nevada requires vehicles to use tire chains or approved traction devices when winter weather restrictions are posted.

Vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds must use tire chains when chain or snow tire restrictions are in effect. Chains must be installed on at least two drive wheels and on at least two braking wheels of any trailer equipped with brakes. Vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or less may use chains, approved traction devices or snow tires, depending on posted restrictions.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

New Jersey

New Jersey permits tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

New Mexico

New Mexico permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

New York

New York permits tire chains for traction during snowy or icy conditions, subject to applicable roadway restrictions. Drivers should check current highway conditions and travel advisories before proceeding.

North Carolina

North Carolina permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

North Dakota

North Dakota permits tire chains of reasonable proportions but does not have a mandatory statewide chain law. Studded tires are permitted from Oct. 15 through April 15, provided the studs do not extend more than 1/16 inch beyond the tire tread.

Ohio

Ohio permits tire chains when snow or ice is present on the roadway or in the immediate vicinity.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma law permits tire chains of reasonable proportions when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. However, the state’s tire-equipment statute limits this exception to vehicles with rated capacities of two tons or less and restricts their use to Nov. 1 through April 1.

The statute does not clearly authorize tire chains on heavier commercial trucks. Drivers of these vehicles should confirm applicable requirements with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol before using chains.

Oregon

Oregon requires drivers to carry or install tire chains when highway signs indicate they are necessary. Chain requirements vary by vehicle weight, axle configuration and whether a trailer is being towed.

For a typical tandem-drive-axle tractor pulling a semitrailer, chains must be installed on two tires on each side of the primary drive axle. If both drive axles are powered, chains may instead be installed on one tire on each side of each drive axle. Chains are also required on one tire on each side of any axle of the semitrailer.

Drivers should consult the Oregon Department of Transportation’s chain-placement diagrams for their specific vehicle configuration.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania permits the temporary use of tire chains during snow and ice emergencies, provided the chains comply with state regulations.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

South Carolina

South Carolina permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel, subject to applicable state regulations.

South Dakota

South Dakota permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. During severe winter weather, the South Dakota Department of Transportation may restrict travel on designated highways to vehicles equipped with tire chains, studded snow tires or qualifying snow tires. These restrictions are posted along affected routes, particularly in the Black Hills region. Drivers should also obey all posted highway closures.

Tennessee

Tennessee permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. State law also requires trucks, truck tractors and buses operating outside city limits to carry one set of tire chains if they are likely to encounter conditions requiring their use.

Texas

Texas permits tire chains of reasonable proportions when slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) may require tire chains or other approved traction devices on designated highways when winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions. When applicable traction restrictions are in effect, vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 12,000 pounds or more must have traction devices on all rear drive tires. For dual-mounted tires, traction devices are required on only one tire of each pair. Acceptable traction devices include chains, cables, snow socks and studs. Requirements vary by designated roadway and restriction level.

Drivers should check UDOT’s current traction restrictions before traveling.

Vermont

Vermont may require commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight rating exceeding 26,000 pounds to install tire chains on designated sections of state highways during winter weather.

Chain requirements are activated by state transportation or public safety officials and communicated through highway signs. Requirements depend on vehicle configuration and may include chains on drive tires and tires of a towed vehicle. Vermont permits qualifying tire chains and other traction devices designed to improve traction on snow or ice.

Drivers who fail to comply with an activated chain requirement may face civil penalties. Higher penalties can apply when a violation substantially impedes traffic.

For specific requirements, consult Vermont Statutes, Title 23, Section 1006c.

Virginia

Virginia permits properly sized tire chains when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel. During winter weather emergencies, local authorities may designate snow routes and require vehicles traveling on those routes to be equipped with snow tires or chains.

Washington

Washington requires commercial vehicles and vehicle combinations with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) exceeding 10,000 pounds to carry sufficient tire chains when traveling on designated highways from Nov. 1 through April 1, regardless of road conditions.

These routes include portions of Interstates 90 and 82 and several state highways, including routes crossing Snoqualmie, Stevens, Blewett, White and Sherman passes. Chains may also be required outside those dates when restrictions are posted.

Vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds GVW must carry at least two extra tire chains in addition to those needed for their axle configuration. When chain requirements are posted, drivers must install chains according to the state’s requirements for their vehicle configuration.

Drivers should consult the Washington State Department of Transportation’s chain-requirement page for the complete list of designated routes, mileposts and chain-placement diagrams.

West Virginia

West Virginia permits tire chains of reasonable proportions when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin permits tire chains of reasonable proportions when snow, ice or other slippery road conditions make them necessary for safe travel.

Wyoming

Wyoming has two levels of chain restrictions that may be implemented when winter weather makes highway travel hazardous.

Level 1: Travel may be restricted to vehicles equipped with tire chains, vehicles with adequate snow tires or all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Level 2: Travel may be restricted to vehicles equipped with tire chains or all-wheel-drive vehicles with adequate mud-and-snow or all-weather-rated tires. Under Level 2 restrictions, commercial vehicles must install chains on at least two drive wheels at opposite ends of the same drive axle.

Penalties are $250 for violating chain restrictions or $750 if the violation results in a highway closure.

Editor’s note: This guide provides a general overview of state tire chain laws and is not intended to be comprehensive. Information is based on statutes and transportation agency guidance available at the time of publication and is subject to change. Requirements may vary by roadway, weather conditions and vehicle configuration. Drivers should consult the appropriate state transportation or enforcement agency and obey all posted restrictions before traveling.