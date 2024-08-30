Illinois tollway awards $8.8 million contract for construction in August

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved one new construction contract at its August Board meeting. The $8.8 million contract awarded to Foundation Mechanics out of Chicago, is for improvements at the Halsted Street Toll Plaza on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and is the first prime contract awarded to the firm following its graduation from the Tollway’s Small Business Initiative.

“We are thrilled when a small business rises and is able to confidently compete for more work and larger contracts with the Illinois Tollway,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Foundation Mechanics has used both our Technical Assistance Program and our Small Business Initiative to grow its business making today’s contract award a success story for the Illinois Tollway as well.”

The Illinois Tollway Small Business Initiative is intended to increase opportunities for small construction companies with gross revenues of $14 million or less annually to participate on Tollway construction contracts. Once a firm exceeds the $14 million threshold, they are no longer able to bid as a prime or perform as a sub on any Small Business Initiative contracts.

The Small Business Initiative puts small businesses in a position to succeed and grow by identifying select construction contracts, generally with values of approximately $5 million or less, specifically for small businesses to perform as prime contractors and subcontractors; by establishing diversity goals for select construction contracts on a project-by-project basis; and by providing liability coverage for on-site activities for contractors and subcontractors through the Rolling Owner-Controlled Insurance Program.

The contract approved today includes two certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as two certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation is 32.66 percent and commitments for veteran participation is 3.14 percent for this contract.

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval. The Illinois Tollway broadcasts all public meetings on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com. This includes all board meetings and public bid openings. Also provided is detailed information about current Tollway construction and professional engineering services contracts in the Construction Contract Tracker.