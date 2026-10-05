Indiana enforcement officials place nearly 700 vehicles out of service in 30-day stretch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly 600 commercial truck drivers were put out of service according to the latest numbers released by the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED).

The CVED is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

A release last week stated that from August 15 – September 15, 2026, ISP CVED inspected 4,789 commercial vehicles, resulting in:

Total Out of Service Drivers – 589

Total Out of Service Vehicles – 683

Total Number of Oversize Violations – 31

Total Number of Overweight Violations – 267

Total Number of Violations – 9,441

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 267

Speeding – 1,051

Total Traffic Enforcement – 1,632

Read and Speak English – 50

Additionally ISP stated that from August 31 – September 5, in advance of Labor Day, ISP CVED participated in a Labor Day Trafficking Awareness campaign with our partner CVED agencies at the Michigan State Police, Illinois State police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ISP CVED also conducted two Separate Weigh Station Bypass Enforcement Details with ISP District personnel, FMCSA and Federal Law Enforcement agencies at the Terre Haute (Putnamville District, I-70 eastbound at the Illinois line) and West Harrison (from Versailles District, Interstate 74 westbound at the Ohio state Line) weigh stations.