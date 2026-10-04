TheTrucker.com
The Nation

New York police respond to semi-truck crash with bus

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   New York police respond to semi-truck crash with bus
Reading Time: < 1 minute
New York police respond to semi-truck crash with bus
New York police responded to a semi-truck versus bus crash on Friday.

Police in New York are looking into a bus versus semi-truck crash on Interstate 87.

Police say on Friday at approximately 6:08 a.m., New York State Police (NYSP) responded to a bus and tractor-trailer collision on northbound Interstate 87 in Westport.

An investigation determined that a 2022 Adirondack Trailways bus, operated by Michel Pisarski, 64, of Longueuil, Quebec, was traveling northbound when it struck the trailer of a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Police say there were no other occupants on the bus.

Following the collision, the tractor-trailer operator, identified as Timothy A. Zabek, 48, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, lost control of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer exited the roadway onto the eastern shoulder, continued forward, struck trees, and came to rest.

Both operators sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to CVPH for further medical treatment.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE