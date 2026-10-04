New York police respond to semi-truck crash with bus

Police in New York are looking into a bus versus semi-truck crash on Interstate 87.

Police say on Friday at approximately 6:08 a.m., New York State Police (NYSP) responded to a bus and tractor-trailer collision on northbound Interstate 87 in Westport.

An investigation determined that a 2022 Adirondack Trailways bus, operated by Michel Pisarski, 64, of Longueuil, Quebec, was traveling northbound when it struck the trailer of a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Police say there were no other occupants on the bus.

Following the collision, the tractor-trailer operator, identified as Timothy A. Zabek, 48, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, lost control of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer exited the roadway onto the eastern shoulder, continued forward, struck trees, and came to rest.

Both operators sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to CVPH for further medical treatment.