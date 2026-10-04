One person killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Idaho

BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho – One person died in three-vehicle crash in Idaho.

Idaho State Police (ISP) say that on Frida the Idaho State Police along with the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Maries Police Department investigated a three-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at approximately 4:48 pm at the Intersection of State Highway 3 and Sportsman Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2018 Ram pickup driven by a 57-year-old male from St. Maries, Idaho was stopped in the northbound lane with the intention to turn west onto Sportsman Road. An 86-year-old male from Fernwood, Idaho, driving a 2022 Honda Ridgeline, was traveling northbound behind the Ram pickup and entered the southbound lane around the Ram pickup.

The police report said that while doing so, the Honda Ridgeline collided head-on with a southbound 2026 Kenworth semi-truck driven by a 48-year-old male from Deary, Idaho.

“This initial collision subsequently pushed the Honda Ridgeline into the Ram pickup,” police say.

The driver of the Honda Ridgeline succumbed to his injuries at the scene. N

The roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.