KSP says illegal U-turn caused Kentucky crash on Bluegrass Parkway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police (KSP) say an illegal U-turn caused a crash and fire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County.

The KSP issued a press release Monday night stating it is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred earlier Monday night on the Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County.

KSP says at approximately 9:26 p.m., KSP troopers responded to a collision near the 7-mile marker. The preliminary investigation indicates two commercial vehicles were traveling eastbound when Manual Ostos Paxtian, 41, of Moss, Tennessee, attempted to make an illegal U-turn using an emergency turnaround to attempt to travel westbound in his big rig.

A second eastbound tractor-trailer, driven by Charles Penn, 67, of Union Springs, Alabama, attempted to avoid Paxtian but was unable to do so and struck the turning semi truck.

As a result of the collision, one of the tractor-trailers caught fire and was completely destroyed.

The second tractor-trailer then overturned in the westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway. Paxtian sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baptist Health Hardin hospital for treatment. Penn was not injured in the collision.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway shut down for cleanup.

The roadway was finally reopened early Tuesday morning.