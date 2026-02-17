Two injured in Oregon crash involving 2 semis, OSP K-9 unit

DALLES, Ore. — Oregon authorities responded to a crash involving a law enforcement vehicle and two commercial vehicles.

Dalles Police stated in a Facebook post that the crash occurred on Monday morning around at about 7:30 a.m. That is when the Dalles Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way (I-84 top of exit 87).

Involved were an Oregon State Police Fish and Game K-9 unit and two commercial vehicles.

Authorities say two Oregon State Police Troopers were injured and transported to Portland Area hospitals and are in stable condition.

The driver of one of the commercial motor vehicles was also reportedly injured and transported to a medical facility. The K-9 was not injured.

According to the DPD statement, Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way was closed most of the day. Washington traffic was diverted to Hood River or Biggs Junction while northbound traffic was diverted onto Hwy 30 to Exit 85.

Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a brief statement as well via Facebook.

“Thank you to all the local first responders for the great care and professionalism displayed in responding to this crash,” the statement read. “We are keeping our troopers and their families in our hearts as they focus on healing.”