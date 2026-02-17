ATRI’s Top 100 trucking bottlenecks revealed, Chicago takes top spot

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is releasing its 15th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America.

The interchange of Interstate 294 and Interstates 290/88 in Chicago ranks as the most congested freight bottleneck in the country.

“As Congress prepares to reauthorize the nation’s surface transportation programs, this timely analysis can help local, state, and federal governments target funding where it is needed most,” ATRI said.

Delays Equivalent to 436K Drivers Sitting Idle for a Year

“Congestion delays inflicted on truckers are the equivalent of 436,000 drivers sitting idle for an entire year,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president, COO. “While these congestion metrics are getting worse, the good news is that states do not need to accept the status quo. Illinois has been home to the country’s top bottleneck before, but following a sustained effort to expand capacity, its previous #1 bottleneck at the Jane Byrne Interchange no longer ranks in the top 25. This data gives policymakers a road map to reduce chokepoints, lower emissions, and drive economic growth.”

2026 Top Truck Bottleneck List

The 2026 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at more than 325 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on an extensive database of freight truck GPS data, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI’s truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 325 freight-critical locations.

Top Ten Bottleneck Areas

For the first time ever, the intersection of I-294 and I-290/I-88 in Chicago. Ill. is the top freight bottleneck in the country, surpassing the long-standing number one bottleneck in Fort Lee, N.J. The remaining Top 10 bottlenecks include:

2. Fort Lee, NJ: I-95 at SR 4

3. Atlanta, Ga.: I-285 at I-85 (North)

4. Houston, Texas: I-45 at I-69/US 59

5. Atlanta, Ga.: I-75 at I-285 (North)

6. Atlanta, Ga.: I-20 at I-285 (West)

7. Nashville, Tenn.: I-24/I-40 at I-440 (East)

8. Houston, Texas : I-10 at I-69/US 59

9. Cincinnati, Ohio: I-71 at I-75

10. McDonough, Ga.: I-75

Analyzing the Data

ATRI’s analysis, which utilized data from 2025, found traffic conditions continue to deteriorate from recent years, in some instances due to work zones that result increased infrastructure investment. Average rush hour truck speeds were 33.2 MPH, 2.8 percent slower than the previous year. Among the top 10 locations, average rush hour truck speeds were 29.6 MPH.

“Following a comprehensive, data-driven analysis, ATRI has crowned a new stretch of highway in Chicago as America’s worst bottleneck, said Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations president, CEO. “Those who are least likely surprised by this announcement are the truck drivers and commuters who are forced to endure endless delays when navigating this dreadful interchange. Traffic congestion not only chokes our supply chains, adding $109 billion annually to the cost of goods paid by consumers, but it also impacts the quality of life for all motorists. Fortunately for frustrated commuters, there is hope. For many years, the George Washington Bridge held this infamous bottleneck title, yet targeted infrastructure investments have finally helped to boost speeds between New York and New Jersey. This success provides a roadmap for policymakers to invest in projects that will improve efficiency throughout our transportation system and benefit their constituents.”

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, click here.