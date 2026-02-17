Volvo Trucks begins regional hauler production at Virginia plant

Volvo Trucks North America is beginning production of its new regional hauler, the all-new Volvo VNR, at the company’s plant in Dublin, Va.

“Built on a completely new platform – 90 percent new compared with the legacy model – the Volvo VNR is purpose-built for navigating congested city streets, distribution centers and urban routes where visibility, precision and agility are critical,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We are excited to begin production and get these trucks into the hands of our customers.”

According to Volvo, the new Volvo VNR is designed to meet the demands of urban and regional delivery operations. The Volvo VNR was first unveiled in March 2025, with order books opening six months later. The first units rolled off the assembly line in February 2026 and will be delivered to Clayton, a national single-family homebuilder.

U.S. Manufacturing and Workforce

The truck is assembled at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley Plant, where all Volvo trucks for the North American market are built.

“Volvo has built trucks for the U.S. and Canadian markets in Virginia for more than 40 years,” Voorhoeve said. “The expansion supports the company’s growth plans in North America and its long-standing commitment to U.S. manufacturing and a skilled workforce.”

According to Volvo, the Virginia facility is the company’s largest manufacturing site globally and plays a central role in its U.S. operations. Volvo has recently invested $400 million in major upgrades at the plant including the addition of a new 350,000-square-foot facility for cab welding along with upgraded paint and material flow systems.

More Fuel-Efficient with Added Safety Features

“The new Volvo VNR incorporates a comprehensive Volvo safety package, with advanced onboard technologies designed to support operation in dense urban traffic and pedestrian-heavy environments,” Volvo said. “The truck offers better forward visibility than the previous model, enabled by a sloped hood design and a larger panoramic windshield. It also incorporates industry-first safety innovations including integrated side curtain airbags, making it the safest regional truck ever produced by Volvo Trucks North America.”

The new VNR delivers up to a 7.5 percent improvement in fuel economy compared with the legacy model, driven by enhanced aerodynamics, advanced powertrain features, and idle-shutdown systems. Improved fuel efficiency helps lower operating costs while supporting sustainability goals in regional and local delivery applications, according to Volvo.

Built on Volvo’s New Product Platform

“The start of production of the Volvo VNR follows the launch of Volvo Trucks’ all-new long-haul Volvo VNL,” Volvo said. “Together, the VNL and VNR reflect the company’s focus on application-specific trucks designed to improve efficiency, safety and uptime across a range of fleet operations.”

Optimized for Urban and Regional Delivery

“The all-new VNR features a tighter turning radius that makes it well-suited for navigating congested city streets, distribution centers and urban routes,” Volvo said.

All-New Volvo VNR Facts

According to Volvo, the VNR:

Delivers up to a 7.5 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to the legacy model.

Offers a tighter turning radius for improved maneuverability in regional and urban environments.

Available with the Volvo Active Safety Platform with Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus.

Available with a Camera Monitor System option that provides superior visibility compared to traditional mirrors. The system enhances safety during lane changes and backing maneuvers, features infrared technology for sharper low-light views to support night driving, and offers reference lines that indicate the rear of the trailer (including doubles) along with cameras that track the rear corners. Driver awareness is enhanced through infra-red camera technology for low-light operation, which reduces glare from headlights of vehicles behind the truck. Digital reference lines help drivers better judge trailer position and distance to surrounding objects, while the Auto Pan feature allows the camera view to follow the trailer through turns, supporting safer lane changes and improved visibility in dense urban conditions.

Provides multiple axle options, including Adaptive Loading, Electronically Controlled Suspension, and Global Rear Air Suspension.

Available in a variety of Class 8 configurations, including 4×2, 6×2, and 6×4 tractors, as well as straight trucks with multiple body types.

Available in two trim levels – the Core trim delivers a practical and durable interior for regional haul applications, while the Edge trim offers additional driver comfort and premium features for fleets seeking an enhanced in-cab experience.

Built on a 24-volt electrical architecture to support advanced safety and connectivity features.

Engine ratings include the VGT engine, ranging from 405-455 HP and 1450-1850 lb-ft of torque and the D13 Turbo Compound engine, which harnesses a waste heat recovery system to capture lost energy in order to maximize engine efficiency. Two additional low-NOx engine ratings are available for the D13.