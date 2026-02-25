Louisiana crash kills one injures 3, state police say

MINDEN, La. – A media release from the Louisiana State Police (LSP) states that one man was killed in a crash involving a small car and a big rig

The crash occurred on Monday at approximately 10:15 a.m. Troopers from Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Fire Tower Road near Louisiana Highway 160, according to LSP.

The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Tristan Young of Haynesville.

LSP said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 1995 Toyota Tercel, driven by Young, was traveling south on Fire Tower Road, approaching the intersection of Louisiana Highway 160. At the same time, a 2019 Mack Pinnacle was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 160, approaching the intersection of Fire Tower Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled into the intersection and collided with the Mack.

Young, who police say was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the front seat, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle, sustained severe injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A passenger, who was unrestrained in the rear passenger seat, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Mack, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of Young is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.