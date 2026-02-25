TheTrucker.com
Averitt’s Travis Richardson earns Driver of the Year at 2026 Pinnacle Awards

By Dana Guthrie -
Pinnacle Awards recognize excellence: Averitt's Travis Richardson takes top driving honor. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt’s Travis Richardson takes home the Driver of the Year award at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards.

Toby Eaton, another OTL driver with Averitt, was also nominated for the award.

“Travis’ recognition by his peers at the Live Production Summit reflects the level of service and reliability he brings to every tour,” said Danny Crooks, Averitt’s vice president of corporate transportation. “We’re proud of Travis and Toby for representing Averitt and OTL so well within the live production community.”

Travis Richardson

Richardson, a lead driver with its On Tour Logistics (OTL) production and event service unit, received the Driver USA award at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards, held during the Live Production Summit.

The Pinnacle Awards 

The Pinnacle Awards are presented annually as part of the Live Production Summit, a professional conference focused on global live events, touring and entertainment production.

“The three-day event brings together industry professionals for panel discussions, training sessions, networking and collaboration opportunities,” Averitt said. “Pinnacle Award nominees are submitted by members of the Live Production Summit community, and winners are selected through voting by registered summit attendees, making the honor peer-recognized within the live production industry.”

Richardson was nominated and selected for the Driver USA award in recognition of his professionalism and performance in supporting national touring operations.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

