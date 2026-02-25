Former trucking school owner sentenced for fraud

Sentencing was handed down recently to a former truck-driving school owner in a bribery case in Massachusetts.

According to a press release, on February 6, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts sentenced Carlos Cardoso to time served, six months of home confinement, two years of supervised release, a $5,500 fine, and a $200 special assessment.

On June 11, 2025, Cardoso pleaded guilty to one count of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

Authorities say Cardoso paid cash bribes totaling more than $20,000 to a road test examiner at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) Brockton service center to misrepresent that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when in fact they had not.

According to the release, some applicants did not even show up to take the test. As a result, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants.