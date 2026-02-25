PacLease celebrates America’s 250th birthday with commemorative truck graphics

BELLEVUE, Wash. — With the country’s 250th birthday just around the corner, PacLease is celebrating the milestone with a custom graphics package on its U.S. based rental trucks.

“We are excited to announce the new graphics package design in honor of America’s 250th anniversary,” said Michelle Harry, PACCAR leasing marketing & service director. “We want to celebrate with the rest of the industry – other companies will be doing similar projects. Our rental trucks allow us to showcase the pride we have in America.”

Freedom 250

The effort is in conjunction with Freedom 250, the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday.

New rental box trucks and day cabs that are put into service at PacLease U.S. company stores and participating U.S. franchises showcase vibrant red, white, and blue designs with PacLease branding featuring the logo from the Freedom 250 organization. The Freedom 250 logo draws inspiration from the flag that Betsy Ross created. It’s one of the earliest symbols of American Independence and has stars representing the original 13 colonies – echoing the unity and spirit of 1776.

According to Harry, trucking has been integral in the development of our country.

“At PACCAR we’re very proud of our history as an American company, with its trucks proudly assembled in America,” Harry said. “Kenworth has roots that date back to 1923, when trucking was in its infancy. And Peterbilt was born in 1939. For the past 46 years, PacLease has had the privilege to lease and rent those iconic brands to our customers.”