Man dies in Arkansas crash with semi truck

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a crash in rural Poinsett County, Ark. that involved a Freightliner semi truck.
According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Larry Alton Neal, 56, from Bay, Ark. died on Friday in the crash.
ASP’s report states that Neal was driving north on Interstate 555 a Mazda 2000 and left the roadway, struck a cable barrier and traveled through the median where his vehicle then struck a semi truck driven by Mark Carter Torbert, 48, from Hurtsboro, Ala. going southbound.
The weather conditions were cloudy and the road surface was listed as wet by the ASP’s report.
