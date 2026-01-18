TheTrucker.com
Man dies in Arkansas crash with semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a crash in rural Poinsett County, Ark. that involved a Freightliner semi truck.

According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Larry Alton Neal, 56, from Bay, Ark. died on Friday in the crash.

ASP’s report states that Neal was driving north on Interstate 555 a Mazda 2000 and left the roadway, struck a cable barrier and traveled through the median where his vehicle then struck a semi truck driven by Mark Carter Torbert, 48, from Hurtsboro, Ala. going southbound.

The weather conditions were cloudy and the road surface was listed as wet by the ASP’s report.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

