Pedestrian hurt after being hit by 2 vehicles on Interstate 70 in Missouri

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO. — One person has been seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles including a semi truck on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, Mo. on Friday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 29-year-old male walked into traffic on the interstate and was hit by a 2025 Kia Sorrento and a 2026 International commercial motor vehicle.

There was no update on the condition of the pedestrian other than he was in serious condition when transported to the hospital.