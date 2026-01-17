Pedestrian hurt after being hit by 2 vehicles on Interstate 70 in Missouri

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO. — One person has been seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles including a semi truck on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, Mo. on Friday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 29-year-old male walked into traffic on the interstate and was hit by a 2025 Kia Sorrento and a 2026 International commercial motor vehicle.
There was no update on the condition of the pedestrian other than he was in serious condition when transported to the hospital.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.