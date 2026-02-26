Moving company employees who helped rescue 2-year-old girl to receive heroism honor

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of employees of a Phoenix moving company as well as a gas-station security guard are set to receive a hero’s honor.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, formerly known as the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, announced it will present its national Award for Heroism to the individuals “whose swift and courageous actions led to the safe recovery of a missing 2-year-old girl in the West Valley area of Arizona,” according to a press release issued this week.

“The employees of Camelback Moving and a security guard from QuikTrip played a decisive role in preventing the suspect from leaving a gas station after recognizing the child and vehicle described in an Amber Alert,” the release stated.

The Foundation will formally honor:

C. Edmonds, QuikTrip Security

Robert Hernandez, Camelback Moving

Ralph Vollmert, Camelback Moving

Christopher Dixon, Camelback Moving

Kevin Place, Camelback Moving

Kevin Kimes, Camelback Moving

Gerardo Galacia, Camelback Moving

Kobe Brown, Camelback Moving

Michael Macallum, Camelback Moving

“Through coordinated effort and personal risk, these individuals helped block the suspect’s vehicle and ensure law enforcement could safely intervene,” the release stated. “The child was recovered unharmed.”

The employees and security guard will join other foundation reward recipients.

“Heroism does not always wear a uniform. In this case, it wore work boots and a security badge. These men demonstrated exactly what community vigilance looks like — ordinary citizens taking extraordinary action to protect a child,” Daniel Chapin, Founder and National Director of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, stated. “Because they paid attention and acted decisively, a little girl was safely returned home.”

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation established its Award for Heroism program in the aftermath of the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, the Foundation has recognized individuals whose courage helped prevent further harm and protect youth across the nation.

Among previous honorees were the responding officers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, who acted with bravery during a school shooting incident, as well as other civilians and first responders whose interventions saved lives.

“The through line is simple,” Chapin added. “When community members refuse to look away, lives are saved. We believe in uplifting those examples so that vigilance, courage, and compassion become contagious.”

The Award for Heroism presentation ceremony details will be announced later.