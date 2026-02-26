Pilot opens two new travel centers in Massachusetts and Florida

CHICOPEE, Mass. and Ponce de Leon, Fla. — Pilot is opening two new travel centers in Chicopee, Mass. and Ponce de Leon, Fla.

“Pilot is committed to creating exceptional experiences for professional drivers and everyday travelers alike,” Pilot said. “We’re helping you make the most of your miles with new travel centers now open in Chicopee, Mass, and Ponce de Leon, Fla.”

Chicopee, Mass. Location

“Whether you’re hauling freight across New England or heading home after a long day, Pilot’s new Chicopee location, conveniently located off I-90 at 357 Burnett Rd., is designed to provide what you need,” Pilot said. “This is Pilot’s second travel center to open in Massachusetts.”

The Chicopee location is full of convenient amenities including:

25 dedicated truck parking spaces.

7 diesel lanes.

Clean, roomy restrooms and private showers.

A hot and cold deli with hearty, quick options including Pilot’s craveable pizza and crispy chicken tenders.

Fully stocked coolers with a wide selection of beverages.

Four self-checkouts to help you move fast.

Mobile fueling and exclusive perks on the Pilot app.

“Our team is excited to welcome drivers to the new Pilot in Chicopee,” said Brandon Ohler, region manager. “Whether it’s for a quick break or a longer stay, we’re proud to be here for the people who keep New England moving.”

Ponce de Leon, Fla. Location

“Our newest location in the Florida Panhandle is built to help fuel your journey,” Pilot said. “Located at 2923 Hwy. 81, just off exit I-10 at exit 96, this Ponce de Leon stop has plenty of amenities.”

87 dedicated truck parking spaces.

8 diesel lanes.

Clean, roomy restrooms and private showers.

Public laundry facilities for long‑haul convenience.

A hot and cold deli with grab‑and‑go meals.

Fully stocked coolers with beverages for every taste.

Four self-checkouts for faster service.

Mobile fueling and Pilot app deals and rewards.

“Pilot’s new Ponce de Leon location was designed with our guests in mind,” says Mark Hasse, region manager. “We’re proud to offer a clean, comfortable place to rest, refuel and recharge. Our team looks forward to serving the Panhandle community and everyone passing through for years to come.”

Giving Back from Day One

“We believe in working shoulder-to-shoulder with the communities we serve,” Pilot said. “Through Pilot’s giving program, Miles of Good, we have championed education by donating to hundreds of public schools across North America.”

To celebrate the new store grand openings, Pilot is donating $20,000 to each community to support education. Chicopee Public Schools, serving students in Chicopee, Mass. and the Holmes District School Board, serving Ponce de Leon, Fla. students, each received a $20,000 check to help fund programs and opportunities that fuel students’ futures.

“This funding helps ensure stu”dents have what they need to inspire curiosity, strengthen learning and create opportunities to help them thrive,” Pilot said. By funding public schools, Pilot is proud to support the next generation.”

In It with You

“These two new store openings are part of our commitment to give you more quality amenities, more convenience and more reasons to take a comfortable break from the road,” Pilot said. “Whether you’re a professional driver supporting America’s supply chain or a family heading out on an adventure, Pilot is here to be your trusty wingman. See you out here.”