Updated- I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina

(UPDATED 9:50 pm EST)COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 in Western North Carolina is expected to be closed indefinitely after flooding from Hurricane Helene caused serious damage to the interstate in the Pigeon River Gorge between Tennessee and Asheville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Friday that all roads in the region should be considered closed. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene, now a tropical depression, flooded many roads and washed out others. Landslides and downed trees and wires were also blocking the way.

“Motorists should not travel in this area, should not attempt to drive through standing water, and must respect barricades and road closure signs,” NCDOT said on its travel advisory website, drivenc.gov.

NCDOT also said that the closure could be long-term, possibly weeks, depending on the severity of the damage.