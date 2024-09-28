TheTrucker.com
Breaking News The Nation

Updated- I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Breaking NewsThe Nation   >   Updated- I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Updated- I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina
NCDOT confirmed a mudslide at mile marker 3 near the Tennessee state line washed away a portion of the eastbound side on the North Carolina side into the Pigeon River. (Photo courtesy Tri State Weather via Facebook)

(UPDATED 9:50 pm EST)COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 in Western North Carolina is expected to be closed indefinitely after flooding from Hurricane Helene caused serious damage to the interstate in the Pigeon River Gorge between Tennessee and Asheville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Friday that all roads in the region should be considered closed. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene, now a tropical depression, flooded many roads and washed out others. Landslides and downed trees and wires were also blocking the way.

“Motorists should not travel in this area, should not attempt to drive through standing water, and must respect barricades and road closure signs,” NCDOT said on its travel advisory website, drivenc.gov.

NCDOT also said that the closure could be long-term, possibly weeks, depending on the severity of the damage. 

I-40 was closed between Cocke County, Tennessee and the entirety of Western North Carolina on Friday morning after catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene caused mudslides and left debris along the interstate. The Pigeon River which runs along the gorge on I-40 between Cocke County and Asheville flooded over on Friday afternoon.

NCDOT confirmed a mudslide at mile marker 3 near the Tennessee state line washed away a portion of the eastbound side on the North Carolina side into the Pigeon River. That part of the interstate is inaccessible, and crews will have to survey the damage from the sky using drones to determine what steps will need to be taken.

NCDOT was unsure how long repairs would take, and as of Friday evening continued to say that people should assume all major roads in Western North Carolina are undrivable due to flooding damage.

Pictures are flooding social media from drivers in the area, showing the devastation.

461500037 8482310381828228 1777894576835441167 n

2
Aerial view of the devastating floods and another view for the I-40 collapse. (Photo courtesy Joshua Hicks via Trucker Feed Via Facebook)

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE