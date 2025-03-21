Dramatic video shows power of telematics, dash cams for improving safety and saving lives

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new joint video by Geotab and Lytx is demonstrating how a combination of telematics and dash cam technology can enhance driver protection, reduce costs and ultimately improve road safety.

The video features Roger Hoene, a 43-year trucking veteran at 3 Sisters Logistics, who swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck that entered into his lane, rolling his truck as a result.

“It was a beautiful day,” Hoene said. “Bright and sunny. You couldn’t have asked for a much better day to drive. I was headed to the job site when a driver came out of a private driveway and never stopped.”

According to a joint press release, thanks to a combination of Geotab telematics and Lytx Surfsight dash cams, 3 Sisters quickly provided authorities and insurers with collision reconstruction data and dash cam footage, clearing Roger of fault.

Saving a Life

“After seeing the video, the officer said our driver likely saved this kid’s life,” said Leslie Tarble, president and co-owner of 3 Sisters Logistics.

The onboard camera played a pivotal role in resolving the matter, helping the company avoid liability.

“They are professional drivers, they do this for a living. And to have the evidence of a video camera to see what they see is priceless,” Tarble said.

Dashcam Tech: A Good Thing for Drivers

Initially skeptical of dashcams, Hoene now sees their value.

“I wasn’t a big fan of putting cameras in trucks to begin with, I’m old school, but it turned out to be a good thing for me,” Hoene said.

Safety Paramount for Companies

“The video is pretty hard to watch knowing that someone you respect and care about is in that truck,” Tarble said. “One of the biggest challenges of running a trucking company is the safety component. Protecting the lives of people is really important to us. Not just complying with regulations, but going above and beyond.”

Power Story of a Life Saved and Driver Protected

“The 3 Sisters story is a powerful one and it’s a perfect example of how industry-leading video safety technology helps to show the bigger picture,” said Brendon Hill, senior vice president of product at Lytx. “When fused with state-of-the-art telematics, the aperture widens even further and layers on more context to events like this. Our mission is to protect businesses’ most valuable assets in motion, and we’re extremely grateful that in this case, we helped to do that.”

According to Vik Sridhar, product leader at Geotab, Hoene’s story is a “testament to the strength of the Geotab ecosystem.”

“When great partners come together, safety wins,” Sridhar said. “By combining telematics, video, and expert fleet support, we are helping businesses like 3 Sisters protect their drivers and operate more efficiently. It’s collaboration in action, and it’s making roads safer.”

30% Reduction in insurance premiums

Before implementing telematics and video through Geotab Reseller Argos Connected Solutions, 3 Sisters recognized the need to proactively manage safety and prevent rising insurance costs as their fleet grew, according to the release.

By deploying Geotab GO Devices and Lytx Surfsight cameras, they strengthened their relationship with their insurance provider and they saw a 30% ($45,000 per year) reduction in insurance premiums. Drivers feel more confident and reassured, knowing video evidence can protect them from false accusations, according to the release.

“I can’t say enough great things about the Argos team,” Tarble said. “They’ve been an amazing partner, helping us navigate technology options through Geotab. As a small business, their expertise has saved me countless hours and allows me to make informed, quick decisions. I truly value and trust their guidance.”

76% of truckers see risky behaviors on a daily basis

The 3 Sisters Logistics story reflects a recent Geotab report, finding that 86% of drivers believe the risk of driving accidents has increased in the last five years, while 76% observe an increased use of mobile phones while driving, and other risky road behaviors. These trends underscore the need for ongoing driver training and support.