TheTrucker.com
Business The Nation Truck Driving Job News

SCF to benefit from silent auction at the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessThe NationTruck Driving Job News   >   SCF to benefit from silent auction at the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show
Reading Time: 2 minutes
SCF to benefit from silent auction at the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show
Trucking community rallies behind St. Christopher Relief Fund at Mid-America Show. (Photo courtesy SCF via Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is announcing its selection as the beneficiary of this year’s Silent Auction at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), taking place March 27-29 in Louisville, Ky.

“We are thrilled to once again be the beneficiary of MATS’ Silent Auction,” said Norita Taylor, SCF board president and director of public relations at OOIDA. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for the trucking industry to come together in support of our fellow drivers.”

SCF Partners with MATS

SCF is partnering MATS to host the Silent Auction during the opening night reception March 27 from 6-7 p.m. in South Wing Lobby A, Room B101.

According to a press release, the auction, which directly benefits SCF’s mission to provide financial assistance to professional truck drivers in need, is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Triumph and WEX. The event promises to be a highlight of the MATS experience, offering a chance to support a vital cause while enjoying an evening filled with celebration, networking and entertainment.

“We’re grateful for the support of Triumph and WEX, whose sponsorship makes this evening even more special,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF.

How to Participate in the Silent Auction

The Silent Auction will feature a variety of unique items, with all proceeds benefiting the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. MATS attendees are invited to participate in the auction by donating items, helping SCF continue to assist professional truck drivers facing unforeseen hardships. To donate an item, please fill out the donation form at: https://truckersfund.org/mats-register-and-sponsor/.

In addition to the auction, the opening reception will include complimentary food and beverages, live music, and exciting opportunities to connect with peers in the trucking industry. Highlights of the evening will include a bourbon tasting, a craft beer tasting featuring local Louisville breweries, and the induction of new members into the MATS Wall of Fame.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE