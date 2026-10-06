New York police issue 376 tickets in two-day CMV operation

Two days, 376 tickets.

On September 30 and October 1, the New York State Police (NYSP) conducted a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties.

NYSP issued the final numbers of the operation late last week.

During the two-day operation, State Police say its troopers issued a total of 376 traffic tickets, including

198 tickets for violations of rules that prohibit certain restricted vehicle types from operating within the parkway system. State police issued 78 tickets for violations of law that prohibit vehicles displaying painted or affixed signs, names, or insignia from operating on the parkway system, along with 100 tickets for other violations.

Troopers also completed 19 commercial vehicle inspections, resulting in the identification of 63 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) violations. As a result of those inspections, police say four drivers and five vehicles were placed out of service.