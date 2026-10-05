XPO opens two new service centers in key freight markets

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO is opening two new service centers in the key freight markets of Mesa, Ariz. and Cameron, Mo.

“These new service centers deepen our presence in two critical freight markets and reflect our strategic approach to investing in our network,” said Matt Carroll, president of XPO’s West Division. “We’ve added capacity where our customers need it most, positioning us to support their growth while delivering the world-class service they count on.”

The facilities expand XPO’s capacity to meet growing freight demand in the Phoenix and Kansas City metropolitan areas.

Mesa Facility

The 51,000-square-foot Mesa facility has 86 dock doors and a team of more than 100 employees. Located in one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, it complements XPO’s existing Phoenix service center, adding capacity to meet increasing freight demand fueled by industrial investment and cross-border trade with Mexico.

Cameron Facility

The 13,000-square-foot Cameron service center has 32 dock doors and a team of more than 30 employees. Located at the intersection of two major highways, I-35 and U.S. 36, it enables more efficient freight movement along key north-south and east-west freight corridors in the Midwest.

“XPO has opened nearly 35 new service centers across the country since 2021, expanding its network dock door capacity by 15%,” XPO said. “Construction at the Mesa and Cameron sites was completed this summer, and their openings bring XPO’s North American network to 300 service centers, which provide direct service to 99% of U.S. ZIP codes and cross-border service to and from Canada and Mexico.”