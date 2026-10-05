Trimble announces inaugural Momentum Award winners

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble is announcing four transportation and logistics leaders as the winners of the inaugural 2026 Trimble Momentum Awards, highlighting organizations using Trimble solutions to deliver innovations in AI, cloud migration and fleet maintenance.

“The recipients of our inaugural Momentum Awards exemplify what happens when vision and technology align within the Trimble ecosystem to solve supply chain challenges,” said Michael Kornhauser, senior vice president, transportation and logistics, Trimble. “By harnessing AI, cloud modernization and connected workflows, these customers are not only optimizing their own operations — they’re actively setting a new benchmark for resilience, efficiency and community impact across the entire transportation industry.”

Trimble Inaugural Momentum Awards

“Honoring these forward-thinking organizations at a live awards ceremony during the 2026 Trimble Insight Conference, Trimble is proud to celebrate these companies as they reshape supply chain infrastructure and keep critical freight moving across North America,” Trimble said.

AI Automation Vanguard Award

The AI Automation Vanguard Award honors the best use of Trimble AI-enabled tools, smart workflows and automation to eliminate logistics bottlenecks and improve predictive accuracy.

SFI International worked with Trimble to modernize its transportation technology ecosystem by incorporating AI and LLM capabilities with ICC/Innovative and other core applications. The initiative improved operational efficiency, accelerated process automation and strengthened the experience for drivers and office teams while supporting long-term scalability and growth.

Transformative Pioneer Award

The Transformative Pioneer Award recognizes companies undertaking large-scale transformational change with new deployments of pioneering Trimble solutions.

By executing a disciplined, customer-by-customer cloud migration from an aging AS/400 platform to the Trimble TMW.Suite solution and business intelligence platform Trimble Reveal, Hogan Transports eliminated legacy operational friction, slashed operating costs and gave executive leadership unified, real-time visibility across all business divisions. Collaborating closely with Trimble over a two-year rollout, the third-generation carrier safeguarded service continuity for marquee accounts across its 10,000+ trucks and 100+ nationwide locations, building a modernized foundation to grow and scale seamlessly.

Technological Innovator Award

The Technological Innovator Award honors companies behind major digital shifts — focused on rapid user adoption, internal “super-user” advocacy and positive cultural transformation.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions established a structured, people-first feedback loop during a required software upgrade to successfully standardize in-cab workflows across its 53 branch locations, build lasting driver trust and create a repeatable framework for future technology rollouts. Working with Trimble to refine Smart Workflow and Trimble CoPilot® navigation software based on direct driver input, the 100% employee-owned carrier overcame initial pushback across its 170+ truck private fleet and 53 nationwide branches — turning a mandatory transition into a culture-building success.

Extra Mile Award

The Extra Mile Award celebrates extraordinary human-centric impact, safety, community service or heroism on the road.

By centralizing its logistics on a connected Trimble ecosystem — including TMW.Suite, PC*Miler software and the FleetHub communications platform — Deseret Transportation, the dedicated non-profit transportation arm of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, streamlined complex logistics and HOS compliance to execute humanitarian campaigns, donating 250 truckloads of food to food banks across all 50 states. Moving away from manual spreadsheets enabled the organization to seamlessly deliver 8.5 million pounds of food across all 50 states using its fleet of 40 tractors and 107 refrigerated trailers.

“Congratulations to our 2026 Momentum Award winners,” Trimble said. “All nominations were submitted by Trimble customer success and sales teams. Submissions highlighted operational impact through documented results and performance metrics — such as revenue impact, fleet size, hours saved and/or reduction in time — as well as innovative uses of Trimble technology.”

Winners were selected entirely through committee consensus based on how effectively each submission demonstrated the category criteria. The impartial judging panel was composed of Trimble customer success, program management, brand, PR and revenue teams, ensuring a well-rounded and objective review process.

Trimble kicked off its 2026 Trimble Insight Conference with CEO Rob Painter and transportation and logistics sector vice president Michael Kornhauser presenting a strategy to help fleets pair operational experience with AI execution to better adapt to market volatility and reclaim lost time.