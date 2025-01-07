Oregon DOT uses education and awareness to put the brakes on human trafficking

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is proudly supporting January’s Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a presidentially designated observance designed to educate the public about human trafficking and the role they can play in preventing and responding to the crime.

“Human trafficking depends on transportation systems to operate,” said Kris Strickler, ODOT Director. “Our agency works closely with other transportation agencies to end human trafficking by raising public awareness, sharing data and educating people to recognize the signs. The more we know about how to spot human trafficking, the more our industry can work together to bring it down.”

According to an ODOT press release, human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that involves the use of force, fraud, or pressure to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Victims can be any age, race, gender or nationality. More than 27 million people annually fall victim to human trafficking worldwide, and according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 132 cases involving 248 victims were identified in Oregon in 2023.

“As part of the monthly observance, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance holds a Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative Jan. 13-17,” the release said. “During that week, our trained motor carrier enforcement officers and safety inspectors from our Commerce and Compliance Division will be working with law enforcement to hand out human trafficking awareness materials in English and Spanish to truck drivers and motor carriers at weigh stations across the state.”

Awareness information is available on TripCheck, variable message signs around the state, radio spots, billboard ads and social media posts throughout the month. ODOT has also lit up the Woodburn Bridge in shades of blue to shine a light on human trafficking.

If you suspect human trafficking, do not confront a suspected trafficker or alert a victim to any suspicions. If it’s an emergency, call 9-1-1 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The hotline is operated 24 hours a day by a nongovernmental organization. You may also text HELP or INFO to 233733 (BEFREE).

ODOT is partnering with Department of Homeland Security, Oregon Trucking Association, TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking), Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Bowman Trucking and law enforcement to raise awareness about human trafficking and provide people with resources to educate and work toward stopping this dreadful crime.