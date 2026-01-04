One area in Georgia was scene of 2 rollover big rig crashes in 1 day

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters from Catoosa County, Ga. worked two separate big-rig rollover accidents in one day in the same general area of Interstate 75 on Saturday.

Both incidents, which snarled traffic on the interstate for hours, were posted to the Facebook page of the Catoosa County Government on Saturday.

First, a rollover crash Saturday morning involving a car and tractor trailer on I-75 northbound near the 345 mile marker snarled traffic on the freeway and Highway 41 in Ringgold.

According to the Catoosa County Fire Department firefighters responded to the E-911 call at 8:12 a.m. and treated minor injuries on the scene.

Another rollover crash happened again in the same area.

Officials reported that another rollover tractor trailer crash on I-75 near the 345 mile marker. The difference was that the second time the crash occurred in the north bound lane.

Catoosa County Fire Department fire fighters along with Puckett EMS responded at 8:45 p.m. after a car and semi crashed leaving one person trapped.

“Fortunately enjuries are minor,” according to officials.