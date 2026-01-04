Indiana police find $7 million in cocaine during big rig inspection, drivers on ICE hold

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A routine DOT inspection proved more than routine.

Indiana State Police (ISP) issued a press release on Sunday morning detailing a stop by one of its troopers that took place on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

ISP says its trooper stopped a blue International semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 at the 41 mile-marker eastbound, for a routine DOT compliance inspection. Police say during conversations with the driver, criminal indicators were observed and a positive alert from an Indiana State Police K-9 led to a probable cause search.

During the search, the trooper found 309 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck. The estimated street value was at around $7 million.

The two occupants identified as Gurpreet Singh, 25, of Fresno, Calif., and Jasveer Singh, 30, Santa Clara, Calif., were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Putnam County Jail. Both are being charged with dealing narcotics, a Level 2 Felony, and ICE deportation holds were placed on each of them.

The semi tractor-trailer was en route from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott said full-time interdiction patrols “work to keep illegal drugs off the road and out of our communities.”

Police say the investigation and seizure was conducted by a full-time interdiction trooper from the Drug Enforcement Section.