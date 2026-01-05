One killed in crash with tanker in Louisiana

GEISMAR, La. – One man is dead after a crash on Sunday that involved a tanker truck in Louisiana.

According to a release from the Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred on Sunday around 7:20 a.m..

LSP says it began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 30, south of LA 3115 in Ascension Parish. Police say the crash ultimately claimed the life of 25-year-old Jalen Davis of Hammond.

LSP says its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2025 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling west on LA 30, near Gateway Drive. At the same time, Davis was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata east on LA 30, near Gateway Drive, when, for unknown reasons, the Hyundai crossed the centerline and struck the left rear side of the tanker trailer being pulled by the Peterbilt.

Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Peterbilt was properly restrained and was uninjured.

Impairment is unknown; however, routine toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.