One dead after being hit by semi truck in Idaho

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – One person is dead after a crash in Idaho involving a semi truck.
Idaho State Police issued a press release announcing an investigation of a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on February 10, 2026, at approximately 9:06 A.M. on Highway 20/26 in Canyon County, Idaho.
A white Subaru Outback driven by a 19-year-old male, failed to yield to a blue Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old male. Police say the Subaru Outback proceeded through the intersection of Wagner Rd. and Highway 20/26 after stopping at the stop sign. The Subaru was then struck by the semi-truck.
The driver of the Subaru succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.