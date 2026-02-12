TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead after being hit by semi truck in Idaho

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead after being hit by semi truck in Idaho
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead after being hit by semi truck in Idaho
One person is dead after a crash in Idaho involving a semi truck.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – One person is dead after a crash in Idaho involving a semi truck.

Idaho State Police issued a press release announcing an investigation of a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on February 10, 2026, at approximately 9:06 A.M. on Highway 20/26 in Canyon County, Idaho.

A white Subaru Outback driven by a 19-year-old male, failed to yield to a blue Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old male. Police say the Subaru Outback proceeded through the intersection of Wagner Rd. and Highway 20/26 after stopping at the stop sign. The Subaru was then struck by the semi-truck.

The driver of the Subaru succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE