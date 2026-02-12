One dead after being hit by semi truck in Idaho

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – One person is dead after a crash in Idaho involving a semi truck.

Idaho State Police issued a press release announcing an investigation of a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on February 10, 2026, at approximately 9:06 A.M. on Highway 20/26 in Canyon County, Idaho.

A white Subaru Outback driven by a 19-year-old male, failed to yield to a blue Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old male. Police say the Subaru Outback proceeded through the intersection of Wagner Rd. and Highway 20/26 after stopping at the stop sign. The Subaru was then struck by the semi-truck.

The driver of the Subaru succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours.