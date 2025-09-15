One dead in crash involving big rig in Utah

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 Sunday morning in Morgan County, Utah.

That is according to a report from Fox 13 out of Salt Lake City.

According to the report, Utah Highway Patrol said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-84 near Morgan around 10:30 a.m. The Jeep went off the side of the road and crashed into the back of a semitrailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

The Jeep then went back into the normal travel lanes and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken to the hospital. The passenger reportedly died later from their injuries. The driver’s injuries were considered serious at the time they were transported.

Those in the Silverado and the semi were evaluated at the scene and released.