Authorities ID victims killed in Kentucky crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Three people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-64 in Kentucky last week.

The local coroner identified those who had been killed over the weekend.

Woodford County Coroner’s office pronounced 50-year-old Casey Whitlock, 43-year-old Matthew Jackson, and 39-year-old John McBroom dead at the scene.

WKYT reported that a release from the Kentucky State Police says the Versailles Police Department called troopers to I-64 westbound around 7:30 p.m. Friday night near mile-marker 61 in Woodford County.

KSP says four tractor-trailers and two passenger cars were involved in the crash, which ignited a large fire on the roadway, according to the WKYT report.

Two of the four tractor-trailer drivers were killed in the crash, along with one person in a passenger car.

Three people were also injured in the deadly crash. KSP says one of them was a tractor-trailer driver, while the other two were in one of the passenger cars.

According to KSP, no further information is available as troopers are still investigating the crash.