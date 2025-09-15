TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Authorities ID victims killed in Kentucky crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Authorities ID victims killed in Kentucky crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Authorities ID victims killed in Kentucky crash
Three people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-64 in Kentucky last week. (Courtesy WKYT)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Three people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-64 in Kentucky last week.

The local coroner identified those who had been killed over the weekend.

Woodford County Coroner’s office pronounced 50-year-old Casey Whitlock, 43-year-old Matthew Jackson, and 39-year-old John McBroom dead at the scene.

WKYT reported that a release from the Kentucky State Police says the Versailles Police Department called troopers to I-64 westbound around 7:30 p.m. Friday night near mile-marker 61 in Woodford County.

KSP says four tractor-trailers and two passenger cars were involved in the crash, which ignited a large fire on the roadway, according to the WKYT report.

Two of the four tractor-trailer drivers were killed in the crash, along with one person in a passenger car.

Three people were also injured in the deadly crash. KSP says one of them was a tractor-trailer driver, while the other two were in one of the passenger cars.

According to KSP, no further information is available as troopers are still investigating the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE