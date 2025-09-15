Recalls issued for certain Kenworth models

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has issued recalls for certain Kenworth trucks.

According to its release, PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2024-2026 Kenworth T680, T880, and W990 trucks due to an electrical issue. A total of nine vehicle models are affected.

The notice states that “the 15-inch digital display may fail to display warning lights or vehicle speed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 101, ‘Controls and Displays’ and 121, ‘Air Brake Systems.'”

The remedy for the issues is that dealers will update the vehicle display software, free of charge.

The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 25PACG.