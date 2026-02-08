One dead in four-vehicle crash involving semi truck

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – One person is dead after a crash on Friday.

Idaho State Police (ISP) says it is investigation a four-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on February 6 at approximately 7:54 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 32 in Canyon County, Idaho.

According to a press release issued by the ISP stated that a silver 2003 Ford F350, driven by a 37-year-old male from Nampa, Idaho, fled from the scene of a crash driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel on I-84. The Ford side-swiped a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by a 61-year-old male from Jacksonville, Fla.

The Ford continued westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel before colliding head-on with a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was driven by a 23-year-old male from Ontario, Ore. and had one passenger: a 20-year-old female from Homedale, Idaho. A silver 2019 Honda HRV driven by a 23-year old female from Nampa, Idaho and a passenger: a 20-year-old female from Ontario, Ore, was also involved.

The 20-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai succumbed to her injuries on scene. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. All others involved were transported by ground ambulances to local hospitals for their injuries.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours.