TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker faces DUI in Washington after blowing 5 times the legal limit

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker faces DUI in Washington after blowing 5 times the legal limit
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker faces DUI in Washington after blowing 5 times the legal limit
A semi truck driver is facing a DUI charge after his blood alcohol level tested more than five times the legal limit for a commercial motor vehicle. (Courtesy WSP)

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A semi truck driver is facing a DUI charge after his blood alcohol level tested more than five times the legal limit for a commercial motor vehicle.

The incident occurred earlier this week in Thurston County.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated that near mile post 107 on Interstate 5, other motorists were reporting erratic driving behavior from a semi truck driver. A WSP trooper pulled the driver over to conduct a traffic stop.

WSP says after further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI after blowing a .221 on a preliminary breath test (PBT).

WSP says the driver was also in possession of alcohol in the commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

The legal alcohol limit to drive a CMV in Washington is .04.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE