Trucker faces DUI in Washington after blowing 5 times the legal limit

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A semi truck driver is facing a DUI charge after his blood alcohol level tested more than five times the legal limit for a commercial motor vehicle.

The incident occurred earlier this week in Thurston County.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated that near mile post 107 on Interstate 5, other motorists were reporting erratic driving behavior from a semi truck driver. A WSP trooper pulled the driver over to conduct a traffic stop.

WSP says after further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI after blowing a .221 on a preliminary breath test (PBT).

WSP says the driver was also in possession of alcohol in the commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

The legal alcohol limit to drive a CMV in Washington is .04.