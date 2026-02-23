One man fatally injured in Missouri crash involving big rig

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One man was fatally injured in a crash in Missouri involving a pickup truck and a big rig.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 68-year-old man from Carl Junction was killed on Sunday when he attempted to cross the highway and struck by an 18-wheeler driven by a 24-year-old man from Greeley, Colo.
The crash occurred at an intersection of Highway 171 and Ivey Road in Carl Junction. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup attempted to cross the highway and was struck by the 18-wheeler. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital.
The Ram’s passengers, a 65-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 3-year-old male child suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The driver of the 18-wheeler also suffered moderate injuries. There was no update on the conditions of those injured.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.