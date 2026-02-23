One man fatally injured in Missouri crash involving big rig

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One man was fatally injured in a crash in Missouri involving a pickup truck and a big rig.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 68-year-old man from Carl Junction was killed on Sunday when he attempted to cross the highway and struck by an 18-wheeler driven by a 24-year-old man from Greeley, Colo.

The crash occurred at an intersection of Highway 171 and Ivey Road in Carl Junction. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup attempted to cross the highway and was struck by the 18-wheeler. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital.

The Ram’s passengers, a 65-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 3-year-old male child suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler also suffered moderate injuries. There was no update on the conditions of those injured.