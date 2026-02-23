Two fires shut down I-12 in Louisiana on Sunday

ST. TAMMY PARISH, La. — Authorities in Louisiana closed down a portion of Interstate 12 on Sunday.

According to information from the Louisiana State Police (LSP) on its Facebook page, the reason for the closure was that a series of grass fires were burning along the highway and smoke was blocking visibility which necessitated closure of lanes going both directions of Interstate 12.

All eastbound traffic on Interstate 12 was diverted to LA Highway 59, and all westbound traffic was diverted to LA Highway 434.

After approximately three hours, LSP posted the all clear.

It was the second such closure due to fire on Interstate 12 on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, LSP shut down Interstate 12 due to a commercial vehicle fire at mile-marker 8 in Baton Rouge, shutting down all lanes going eastbound. LSP diverted traffic to O’Neal Lane.

St. Tammy Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that there were fires burning Monday morning as well, but the interstate remained opened.

The causes of each fire have not been released.