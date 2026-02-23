TheTrucker.com
Two fires shut down I-12 in Louisiana on Sunday

By Bruce Guthrie -
Fire in Louisiana shut down Interstate 12 twice on Sunday. (Courtesy St. Tammy Parish PD)

ST. TAMMY PARISH, La. — Authorities in Louisiana closed down a portion of Interstate 12 on Sunday.

According to information from the Louisiana State Police (LSP) on its Facebook page, the reason for the closure was that a series of grass fires were burning along the highway and smoke was blocking visibility which necessitated closure of lanes going both directions of Interstate 12.

All eastbound traffic on Interstate 12 was diverted to LA Highway 59, and all westbound traffic was diverted to LA Highway 434.

After approximately three hours, LSP posted the all clear.

It was the second such closure due to fire on Interstate 12 on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, LSP shut down Interstate 12 due to a commercial vehicle fire at mile-marker 8 in Baton Rouge, shutting down all lanes going eastbound. LSP diverted traffic to O’Neal Lane.

St. Tammy Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that there were fires burning Monday morning as well, but the interstate remained opened.

The causes of each fire have not been released.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
