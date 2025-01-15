One pill can kill: Trucking Cares Foundation donates $25k to Voices for Awareness to fight fentanyl poisonings

WASHINGTON —The Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF), the trucking industry’s charitable arm, has donated $25,000 to Voices for Awareness (VFA), a national organization aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl in the United States.

“Voices for Awareness is making a huge difference in supporting families that have struggled with losing a loved one to addiction and has helped countless others avoid experiencing this heartbreak,” said Greg Owen, TCF chairman and head coach of Ability Tri-Modal. “The Trucking Cares Foundation is proud to deepen our partnership with this esteemed organization. Through our combined efforts, VFA and TCF have effectively utilized the trucking industry’s nationwide presence to deliver life-saving information about the dangers of fentanyl to a broad audience, thereby enhancing community awareness and contributing to the prevention of fentanyl related tragedies.”

According to a TCF press release, VFA and TCF have established a collaborative partnership to combat the fentanyl crisis by leveraging the extensive reach of the trucking industry to disseminate critical awareness messages across American communities. The grant brought TCF’s total charitable giving in 2024 to $200,000.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for the American Trucking Associations’ continued support through this generous $25,000 grant for the second year in a row,” said Andrea Thomas, founder of Voices for Awareness Foundation. “Trucking Cares has been instrumental in driving our awareness message onto highways across the nation, ensuring that education about the dangers of fentanyl reaches communities everywhere. This ongoing partnership amplifies our mission and highlights the trucking industry’s dedication to protecting lives and supporting families impacted by this crisis. Together, we are significantly impacting the fight against fentanyl.”

Founded in 2018, VFA’s mission is to raise awareness that illicit fentanyl is added to virtually every street drug today. Illicit fentanyl is highly addictive and can cause sudden death. It is found in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit pills disguised as Oxycodone, Percocet, Adderall and even marijuana. Every five minutes, one American is killed by an overdose.

According to the release, TCF has worked closely with VFA and Facing Fentanyl to put a spotlight on the dangers of illicit fentanyl. Along with Lowen, the organizations developed trailer wraps featuring public service announcements with messages from families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. These wraps are available to trucking companies at a discounted price to maximize the campaign’s reach. On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, TCF joined Facing Fentanyl and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a Times Square event. A TCF Fentanyl Awareness trailer served as a backdrop and was featured on a Times Square billboard, significantly increasing public visibility. TCF previously donated $25,000 to VFA in 2023.