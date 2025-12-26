Pair of jack-knifed big rigs snarls New York traffic

VIRGIL, New York — Though there were no reported injuries, two big rigs were involved in a crash on Tuesday that caused traffic issues for several hours on Interstate 81 in New York.

New York State Police said it responded at approximately 6:48 a.m., to Interstate 81 south near mile marker 42.6 in the town of Virgil for a crash involving two tractor trailers that both jack-knifed.

NYSP said a preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that one tractor trailer was traveling too fast for the snowy conditions on the roadway when he jack-knifed. A second tractor trailer attempted to avoid the first tractor trailer when he also jack-knifed and the two tractor trailers made contact.

The driver of the first tractor trailer, Salimov Olimjon, 23 of Brooklyn did not report any injuries. The driver of the second tractor trailer, Flavio Pacheco, 50 of Fall River, Massachusetts was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to be checked out for a complaint of back pain.

DEC spill response was also on scene for remediation of diesel fuel that leaked but is not causing any threat to the public.