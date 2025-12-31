Pedestrian killed by semi truck attempting to cross Oregon interstate

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 84 last week after being hit by semi truck.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police (OSP), the incident occurred on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 7:50 a.m.. That is when OSP says it responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 207, in Umatilla County.

OSP stated in its release that its preliminary investigation indicated a pedestrian, Noah J. Lindsey, 25, of Pendleton, was attempting to cross the interstate when they were struck by an eastbound Kenworth commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Ben Travis Johnson, 55, of Kennewick, Wash.

Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene while Johnson was reportedly not injured.

Police say the interstate was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.