Wyoming law enforcement to step up traffic patrols for NYE

CASPER, Wyo. – Law enforcement in Wyoming are increasing efforts for the New Year’s Day holiday.

A press release issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) stated that law enforcement officers with the Natrona County Driving Under the Influence Task Force will be actively patrolling for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 4 “as part of a coordinated effort to keep our roadways safe during the New Year’s holiday.”

The release stated that each year over 10,000 people are killed nationally by drunk drivers.

“That is one person every 42 minues,” the release stated.

“Wyoming consistently ranks high among states for drunk driving crashes, often in the top five worst states for drunk driving and in number alcohol-related crashes (both per number of licensed drivers),” the release added. “With your help, we can put a stop to drunk driving over the New Year’s holiday and every day. Ring in the New Year safely by remembering these tips and alternatives to drinking and driving.”