Pilot activates round-up campaign in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts

By Dana Guthrie -
Pilot is partnering with the American Red Cross for Hurricane Helene relief. (Photo courtesy Marko Kokic/American Red Cross)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  — Pilot is mobilizing its extensive network of travel centers to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene through an in-store round-up campaign for the American Red Cross.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless individuals, families and communities, including our own team members, experiencing the utterly devastating effects of Hurricane Helene,” said Julius Cox, Pilot’s chief people officer. “Pilot is profoundly thankful to our team members and emergency personnel for all they are doing to support the affected communities. We are working around the clock to ensure our stores are open and able to provide essentials like fuel and food as we start down the road to recovery together.” 

In addition to the round-up, Pilot is donating $300,000 to hurricane relief efforts, including $100,000 to Red Cross Hurricane Helene relief and $200,000 across various local non-profit organizations in highly impacted areas, according to a company press release. 

From October 4 to October 18 guests can visit any U.S. owned and operated Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center location to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane. One hundred percent of funds raised will support Red Cross response efforts in impacted communities across the Southeast. 

Since Hurricane Helene, Pilot has worked to restore operations as safely and quickly as possible to serve the communities and emergency responders. Currently, all Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including those in highly impacted areas, are open and operational. The latest operational updates for stores in impacted areas can be found at pilotflyingj.com/operational-updates. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

