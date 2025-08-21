Police looking at possible semi truck in Georgia hit and run

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for help from the public in a hit-and-run investigation in June.
DPS says its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred on June 17.
The crash occurred on Interstate 75 going southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County around 6 a.m.
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed in the right lane, and that the vehicle is “possibly a semi-truck with damage to the right side headlight assembly.”
A Facebook post asks witnesses including truck drivers with possible camera footage to submit information.
“If you were in the area at the time, are a CMV driver with any video footage around 5:55am or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Troop H Radio Room and ask to speak with a member of SCRT,” the post stated.
The phone number is (229) 386-3333
