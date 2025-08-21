TheTrucker.com
Police looking at possible semi truck in Georgia hit and run

By Bruce Guthrie
Police looking at possible semi truck in Georgia hit and run
The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for help from the public in a hit-and-run investigation in June.

DPS says its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred on June 17.

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 going southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County around 6 a.m.

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed in the right lane, and that the vehicle is “possibly a semi-truck with damage to the right side headlight assembly.”

A Facebook post asks witnesses including truck drivers with possible camera footage to submit information.

“If you were in the area at the time, are a CMV driver with any video footage around 5:55am or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Troop H Radio Room and ask to speak with a member of SCRT,” the post stated.

The phone number is (229) 386-3333

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

