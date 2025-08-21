Kenworth and WyoTech partner to address diesel tech shortage

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Kenworth is partnering with WyoTech to address the shortage of skilled diesel technicians.

The Kenworth NextTech program is a hands-on training initiative designed to help end the shortage.

The program was unveiled during Kenworth Day at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo. which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided campus tours, the unveiling of Kenworth branded wall art and a meet-and-greet with students and dealer representatives.

Kenworth NextTech Program

“The Kenworth NextTech program will build a strong pipeline of trained technicians with hands-on experience working with Kenworth’s advanced trucks and powertrains,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “Through our collaboration with WyoTech, the Kenworth NextTech program will be key to creating a sustainable workforce for our dealers and ensure exceptional service for our customers.”

The Kenworth NextTech program, which is available to any enrolled WyoTech student, provides access to the same training and proprietary service tools used by Kenworth dealership technicians across North America. The new program will provide students with:

Free access to Kenworth Essentials dealer technician training modules (the same modules every new technician is required to complete when hired at a Kenworth dealership).

Enrollment in instructor-led certification courses covering Kenworth Service Systems, Kenworth Electrical Systems, and Kenworth Diagnostics.

Kenworth trucks, equipped with PACCAR MX engines and powertrains.

PACCAR MX engines and MX engine tool kits.

Kenworth’s DAVIE4 diagnostic service tools and software licensing.

A WyoTech-dedicated Kenworth program manager.

Tech Shortage is a Critical Issue in the Trucking Industry

The U.S. diesel technician shortage remains a critical issue, with more than 40,000 job openings annually and fewer than 11,000 technicians graduating from training programs each year, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. Through this partnership, Kenworth and WyoTech aim to build a stronger, more prepared workforce of Kenworth-certified technicians.

“This partnership represents everything WyoTech stands for: industry-driven training, real-world readiness, and building strong pathways into the trades,” said Kyle Morris, WyoTech’s campus president. “Securing this partnership with Kenworth is a pivotal step in giving our students direct access to the technologies and training that today’s industry demands. It’s about more than just equipment; it’s about building a future where our graduates are the top choice for employers from day one.”

Students participating in the Kenworth NextTech program will train using real-world tools in a simulated shop environment and graduate with Kenworth certifications – better preparing them to contribute from day one at a Kenworth dealership.