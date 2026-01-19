TheTrucker.com
Semi driver facing DUI charge after crash with Washington snow plow

By Bruce Guthrie -
A truck driver is facing DUI charges in Washtingon after a crash with a snow plow over the weekend. (Courtesy WSDOT)

KITTAS, Wash. — A truck driver is facing a DUI charge in Washington after a crash with a snow plow over the weekend.

According to a social media post from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Kittitas.

“One of our snowplow drivers was actively applying product to the road when a semi-truck struck his vehicle,” the post from WSDOT stated.

WSDOT added that the impact caused its plow to enter the median and roll over.

The post stated that the plow driver was transported to an Ellensburg hospital for evaluation.

“We are relieved to hear that he was released, though he is experiencing some soreness this morning,” WSDOT stated on Sunday.

The driver of the other truck was arrested and charged with a DUI, according to Washington State Patrol.

“While we’re grateful to hear our driver is ok, what happened last night is inexcusable,” WSDOT stated. “When our plows are actively treating the roads, they must drive slower than normal to apply product effectively and evenly. Driving slower prevents scatter of material and keeps more of it on the roadway.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

